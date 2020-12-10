Thursday, December 10, 2020
U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow Statement On The Passing Of Judge Juan Pérez-Giménez

(STL.News) United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow released the following statement regarding the passing of The Honorable Juan M. Pérez-Giménez, United States Court, District of Puerto Rico:

On behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, we mourn the loss of Senior Judge Pérez-Giménez.  We honor the life and legacy of The Honorable Juan Pérez-Giménez for his many years of dedicated public service. He was an advocate before the Court, an incisive questioner, a clear and careful writer, and a model of dignity and civility.

I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues on the Court, his former law clerks, and all who knew and admired him.  May his memory be eternal.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

