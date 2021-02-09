General

U.S. Attorney Transition Begins

WASHINGTON (STL.News) Continuing the practice of new administrations, President Biden and the Department of Justice have begun the transition process for the U.S. Attorneys.

“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition. Until U.S. Attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all,” said Acting Attorney General Wilkinson.

Earlier this year, nearly all presidential appointees from the previous administration offered their resignations, though U.S. Attorneys and U.S. Marshals were asked to temporarily remain in place.  Prior to the beginning of this U.S. Attorney transition process, approximately one-third of the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices were already led by acting or interim leadership.

President Biden will make announcements regarding his nominations to the Senate of new U.S. Attorneys as that information becomes available.

