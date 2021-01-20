U.S. Attorney Statement On Kwame Kilpatrick’S Sentence

STATEMENT OF UNITED STATES ATTORNEY MATTHEW SCHNEIDER ON KWAME KILPATRICK’S SENTENCE COMMUTATION

(STL.News) “My position on the disgraced former Mayor of Detroit has not changed. Kwame Kilpatrick has earned every day he served in federal prison for the horrible crimes he committed against the People of Detroit. He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal. He remains convicted of 24 felonies. Kilpatrick has served only one quarter of the sentence that was very appropriately imposed. Thankfully, under Michigan law, he cannot hold state or local public office for 20 years after his conviction.”

