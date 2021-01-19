U.S. Attorney Statement on Arrests of Two Western PA Pittsburgh Men

U.S. Attorney Brady Statement on Arrests of Two Western PA Pittsburgh Men

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) Scott W. Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, issued the following statement today:

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to identify those residents of western Pennsylvania who violated federal law in our nation’s Capitol on January 6. The charges announced today against Jorden Mink and Matthew Perna are the result of this collaboration. Together with our federal, state and local partners, we will ensure that our community is safe from those who would incite or commit further violent acts. Such criminal activity will be met with swift justice.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today