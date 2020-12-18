U.S. Attorney Sofer Announces Operation Undaunted in Austin

(STL.News) With murders in Austin up 55% over the previous year, U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer, joined by dozens of federal, state and local law enforcement officials, announced in Austin today the implementation of Operation Undaunted, a program designed to tackle the rising violent crime rate, interrupt violence, protect innocent life and restore peace to Austin neighborhoods.

“When you defund the police, relax enforcement of existing criminal law, and release repeat offenders and violent criminals into our streets, increased violence is exactly what you can expect,” said U.S. Attorney Sofer. “Despite the challenges of the coronavirus and the unfair vilification of the entire law enforcement community, we remain undaunted in our commitment to protect the residents of central and west Texas.”

Operation Undaunted is a four-prong approach that draws on the partnerships among federal, state and local law enforcement coupled with prosecution authorities to combat violence. The first component is to increase the use and exploitation of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to focus on the most violent offenders in local communities—shooters. Aggressively comparing ballistics evidence gathered from crime scenes as well as from recovered firearms to uncover ties between offenders and violent crimes is of utmost importance.

The second component focuses on removing from our communities incorrigible, repeat offenders who fail to rehabilitate; continue to commit violent acts, including domestic violence; and pose a continuing threat and ongoing danger to law-abiding citizens and victims. The third component call for assertive federal prosecution of the most violent and serious robbery cases. Robberies in which a firearm was used, are committed by gang members, cartels or crews, or that involved thefts from gun stores and other federal firearms licensees that span multiple jurisdictions will receive special attention. The fourth component is collaborative engagement with military authorities to investigate and prosecute violent crimes that occur on military bases while adhering to Posse Comitatus.

Operation Undaunted represents federal, state and local law enforcement’s commitment to combat violence and restore peace to central and west Texas communities. “We simply cannot, and will not, stand idly by and watch as violent criminals take over the streets of our communities and harm innocent victims,” said U.S. Attorney Sofer.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today