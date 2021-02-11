U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader Announces Resignation

MADISON, WN (STL.News) Scott C. Blader, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin has announced he will be resigning as U.S. Attorney effective 11:59 pm, February 26, 2021.

Blader, a graduate of Marquette University Law School, has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin since 2017. During his tenure, Blader prioritized outreach efforts to all law enforcement agencies throughout the Western District of Wisconsin resulting in an 63% increase in all cases filed between 2017-2019. Blader also implemented an effective and sustainable strategy to combat violent crime and the distribution of lethal drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in an 104% increase in violent crimes prosecuted and 62% increase in drug cases prosecuted between 2017-2019. He also advanced a host of Department of Justice initiatives targeting child exploitation and human trafficking. As United States Attorney, he served as a member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committees for Native American Affairs, Management and Personnel issues and Opioid and Heroin Interdiction.

“Serving as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career. I thank Attorney Generals Barr and Sessions for the trust they placed in me and their leadership and support. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the extraordinary men and women in the U.S. Attorney’s Office who deserve the true credit for our successes,“ said U.S. Attorney Blader. “I am also honored to have been given the opportunity to serve with our brave and dedicated federal, state and local law enforcement partners who work daily to protect our citizens and make the Western District of Wisconsin a better place.”

As the FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge, I consider U.S. Attorney Blader a great partner and leader in the Wisconsin law enforcement community,” said SAC Robert E. Hughes. “His talents and leadership have assisted in creating a strong cohesive team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which has resulted in a strong coalition of all federal law enforcement agencies in upholding the Constitution and protecting the citizens of Wisconsin.”

“Scott Blader has admirably served as United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, relentlessly working to protect citizens from the effects of drug trafficking and drug-related violence. Scott’s office vigorously prosecuted violent drug trafficking crimes and illegal gang activity, while ensuring equity in all matters. Scott and his leadership will be missed,” said Robert J. Bell, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chicago Division.

“I have never seen a stronger partnership between law enforcement in our state and the U.S. Attorney’s Office than we have seen in the last four years,” said Administrator Brian R. O’Keefe of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. “U.S. Attorney Blader has made tremendous efforts to build and nurture the relationships our law enforcement community now enjoy with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, making Wisconsin a better place to live, work, and play.”

“ATF’s mission to protect our communities from violent criminals was no doubt shared by U.S. Attorney Scott Blader and his cadre of hardworking prosecutors,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division. “I wish him the very best and look forward to continuing the great relationship ATF has with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Wisconsin.”

“U.S. Attorney Scott Blader championed the partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement in Wisconsin,” said Kim Gaffney, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Wisconsin. “His leadership and guidance brought together local, state and federal partners all ‘pulling the rope in the same direction,’ protecting our citizens and holding accountable those who violate our laws.”

The Western District encompasses 44 counties and covers approximately 60% of the State of Wisconsin, including the cities of Madison, Wausau, Superior, Eau Claire and La Crosse. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, located in Madison, is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.

