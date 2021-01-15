U.S. Attorney Releases Corporate Enforcement Memo for Eastern District of Texas

BEAUMONT, TS (STL.News) The Eastern District of Texas has taken another significant step in promoting justice, fairness, and transparency in the areas of corporate and white-collar enforcement.

“For the past four years, the Department of Justice has introduced and formalized policies relating to corporate and white-collar enforcement actions. These policies are good for government, good for fairness, good for transparency, good for the public, and consistent with the Department’s pursuit of justice,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox. “Today, the Eastern District of Texas makes clear that it has adopted these policies and fully commits the District to applying them in its civil and criminal white-collar and corporate investigations.”

In a new policy memorandum announced today, the Eastern District of Texas has formally adopted the Department’s recent enforcement policies concerning corporate resolutions, prosecutorial discretion, third-party payments, voluntary disclosure, cooperation, guidance documents, piling-on credit, agency coordination, compliance programs and corporate monitors, and ability to pay. This EDTX Corporate Enforcement Memo is designed to balance the District’s aggressive enforcement of corporate and white-collar fraud against equally important considerations such as transparency, good government, and fairness. U.S. Attorney Cox added, “the Eastern District of Texas is continually innovating as part of our goal to be on the cutting edge of corporate and white-collar enforcement. Specifically adopting these Department’s policies solidifies the District’s leadership in these areas.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today