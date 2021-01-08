U.S. Attorney Recognizes Law Enforcement Officers During Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Tampa, FL (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez recognizes the service of federal, state, local, and tribal police officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which is being observed Saturday, January 9, 2021. On this date, communities across the country will show their appreciation and support for law enforcement agencies and their personnel in various ways.

“I ask that you join me in recognizing the tremendous service and sacrifices that our law enforcement officers have made this past year and make every day,” said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez. “Together, with our ongoing partnerships, commitment, and dedication, we will continue to work together to ensure that our citizens, here in the Middle District of Florida, are safe and secure.”

As part of this national day of recognition, citizens across the country are encouraged to share their expressions of gratitude and support for local law enforcement agencies, officers, and public safety personnel within their respective communities. Likewise, citizens and officers alike are encouraged to share their positive experiences and collaborations with each other.

The Middle District of Florida serves 35 of the 67 counties in Florida, which is over half the population of Florida. Headquartered in Tampa, five offices are located throughout the district.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today