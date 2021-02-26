U.S. Attorney Presents Award to Lexington Police Chief

U.S. Attorney Matt Martin Presents Award to Lexington Police Chief Mark Sink

LEXINGTON, N.C (STL.News) Today, U.S. Attorney Matt Martin, on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office and other federal law enforcement agencies in the Middle District of North Carolina, presented an award for support of law enforcement and the rule of law to Mark Sink, Chief of the Lexington Police Department.

Chief Sink has actively supported Project Safe Neighborhoods (“PSN”) – the U.S. Department of Justice’s premier anti-violence program – by devoting department personnel to investigation and enforcement of federal firearms law violations, participating in PSN call-ins and gun screenings, and hosting regional PSN meetings at Lexington Police Department facilities. He has also partnered with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on initiatives to decrease domestic violence, rehabilitate criminals to reduce recidivism, and target high-level drug trafficking. Earlier in his career, prior to his service as Chief, Sink served on a federal task force that focused on narcotics trafficking.

“Chief Sink is a consummate professional and excellent partner to all law enforcement agencies,” said U.S. Attorney Martin. “He has been a steadfast advocate for the rule of law and understands the need to collaborate with other agencies to better serve his community. The citizens of Lexington and Davidson County are safer because of Mark Sink. We at the U.S. Attorney’s Office extend our gratitude to him and his team.”

