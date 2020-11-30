U.S. Attorney’s Office to Join Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Officers for a Press Conference Tomorrow, December 1, in Myrtle Beach at 2:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach, S.C (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that a press conference will be held tomorrow, December, 1, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at the Myrtle Beach Emergency Operations Center / Myrtle Beach Fire Station 4 at 1170 Howard Ave, Myrtle Beach SC 29577

Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina; Myrtle Beach Police Department; North Myrtle Beach Police Department; Horry County Police Department; and Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

WHEN: Tomorrow, December 1, in Myrtle Beach, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Myrtle Beach Emergency Operations/Myrtle Beach Fire Station 4,

1170 Howard Avenue,

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29577.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

