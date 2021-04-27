  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
General

U.S. Attorney General Call with Mexico Attorney General

Apr 27, 2021 , , ,
U.S. Attorney General Call with Mexico Attorney General

Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Call with Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero

WASHINGTON (STL.News) U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland spoke Monday afternoon by phone with Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.  The two leaders affirmed their commitment to work together to address law enforcement matters that impact the people and communities of the United States and Mexico.

In particular, the Attorneys General discussed the need to continue bilateral cooperation to fight organized and transnational crime, and to disrupt the supply chains of illegal and illicit drugs.  Other areas to further strengthen bilateral cooperation were also highlighted, including firearms tracking, illicit finance, and human smuggling and traffickers.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

