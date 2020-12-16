U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers statement on investigation into shooting of Casey Goodson, Jr.

(STL.News) “As the United States pursues a full and fair investigation into the death of Casey Goodson, Jr., I want to make clear that there is one criminal investigation underway through the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. It is a joint criminal civil rights investigation being conducted by the FBI, the Columbus Division of Police, and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

We are working in partnership with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. We are obligated to follow the facts wherever they may lead. I have been in contact with current Franklin County Prosecutor, Ron O’Brien, and incoming Franklin County Prosecutor, Gary Tyack. We are in agreement that the facts and the law could lead to federal charges, to state charges, or to no charges at all. This is an ongoing investigation and no determination of whether any charges—federal or state—are warranted has been made.

Our goal is to conduct a thorough and accurate investigation without compromising the integrity and legitimacy of the investigation. This means we must balance the public’s interest in the investigation with a potential defendant’s right to a fair trial. Disclosing information prematurely or releasing potentially challenged evidence could severely jeopardize the investigation and any possible prosecution.

I met with the family of Mr. Goodson last week and I explained this delicate and critical balance. Mr. Goodson’s family made it clear that they are putting their trust in us to discharge our responsibilities fully and fairly. We intend to do everything in our power to honor that trust.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today