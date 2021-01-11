U.S. Attorney Condemns Violence at U.S. Capitol

SAN DIEGO (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer issued the following statement:

On January 6, 2021, a mob attacked the United States Capitol. This was a shameful and reprehensible affront to our democracy, and I condemn it in the strongest possible way. Our Constitution protects the rights of free speech and assembly, but it does not protect mob violence, threats to harm public officials, assaults on law enforcement officers, or damage to government buildings. Those who engage in these behaviors commit serious crimes, and our criminal justice system will hold them accountable.

We will work closely with our law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia, to ensure that any individuals from San Diego or Imperial counties who were involved in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol are brought to justice. If we determine that federal charges should be brought in this District, we will aggressively prosecute all such matters.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today