(STL.News) U.S. Air Force Capt. Elizabeth Eastman prepares for a routine training flight in an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Pilots and crew chiefs conduct a lengthy series of pre-flight checks before the jet is cleared to taxi to the runway for takeoff. Eastman is an A-10 pilot assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron.

U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of American Patriot News