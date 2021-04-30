  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
General

Tyson Rutledge Plea Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

Apr 30, 2021 , Rob Livergood, Tyson Rutledge, US Department of Justice
Tyson Rutledge Plea Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

St. Francois County man, Tyson Rutledge pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) Tyson Rutledge, 48, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.  Rutledge appeared, today, before United States District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig.

On July 22, 2019, Rutledge sent a message to an undercover FBI agent participating in a social media chat room.  Rutledge and the undercover FBI agent began to talk about children.  Rutledge asked the undercover FBI agent if the undercover FBI agent had sex with kids.  Rutledge said he likes “young” and has “no limits.” Rutledge sent the undercover FBI agent a graphic image showing a minor female and her genitals.

FBI agents, after securing a federal search warrant, searched Rutledge’s home on January 15, 2020.  Agents seized a laptop, three iPhones, a DVD, a CD, a HTC cell phone and iPod.  During the search, Rutledge was not home, but an FBI agent spoke with him by cellphone and he agreed to meet at Rutledge’s place of employment later in the morning.  Rutledge met with agents and went to the St. Francois Sheriff’s Department and participated in a recorded interview.

Agents, after examining the seized laptop and phones, discovered child pornography images.  Agents also discovered histories for downloads, web searches, website visits and chats concerning the sexual exploitation of children.

Judge Fleissig has set sentencing for August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and St. Francois Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.  Assistant United States Attorney Rob Livergood is handling the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
Two Men Indicted for Allegedly Trafficking Firearms
Apr 30, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Honduran: Bonilla-Romero Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Reentry
Apr 30, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Las Vegas: Latonia Smith Convicted Of Sending Letters
Apr 30, 2021 Waqar Nawaz