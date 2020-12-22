Northampton County Man, Tyshawn Lamar Williams Sentenced on Federal Gun Charge

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) A Rich Square man was sentenced on Friday, December 18, 2020, to 52 months in prison for possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on June 23, 2018, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence involving Tyshawn Lamar Williams, 29. Deputies were advised that Williams was threatening a woman with a gun. When deputies arrived, they encountered Williams inside the house exiting a bedroom. Williams attempted to toss a firearm between the kitchen refrigerator and a cabinet. Deputies took Williams into custody and found a quantity of cocaine base (crack) and several thousand dollars in U.S. currency on his person. Deputies also recovered the gun Williams attempted to discard, which was a loaded .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine. Williams is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today