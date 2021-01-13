Tyrone Haskell Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

Onawa Man, Tyrone Haskell Tyndall Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) Tyndall was previously convicted for sexually abusing a child in Nebraska.

An Onawa man who failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced today to more than 2 years in federal prison.

Tyrone Haskell Tyndall, age 44, from Onawa, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 16, 2020, guilty plea to failure to register as a sex offender.

In a plea agreement, Tyndall admitted to residing in Onawa, Iowa while failing verify his relevant information as a sex offender with the Monona County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office. Tyndall was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing a child in Nebraska. Tyndall admitted to violating his requirement to register as a sex offender in Iowa and Nebraska from July 2018 to August 2019, even though he lived in both states during this timeframe.

Tyndall was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Tyndall was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tyndall is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Fletcher and Ron Timmons and investigated by the United States Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today