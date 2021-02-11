Wilmington Gang Leader, Tymir Wigfall Receives 10 Years in Federal Prison

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) Tymir “Dolla” Wigfall, 27, of New Hanover County, was sentenced yesterday to 120 months imprisonment for: (1) Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; (2) Distribution of Fentanyl and Carfentanil (two counts); (3) Distribution of a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; (4) Distribution of a quantity of Fentanyl; (5) Distribution of a Quantity of Fentanyl (aiding and abetting); (6) Employing, Hiring Using, Persuading Enticing or Coercing a Person Under Age 18 to Distribute Fentanyl; and (7) Distribution of quantity of Fentanyl and Heroin (aiding and abetting).

The evidence presented in court revealed that, between November 2019 and May 19, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department made seven controlled purchases of fentanyl, carfentanil (an analogue of fentanyl) and heroin from Wigfall.

According to law enforcement, Wigfall was a leader of a violent street gang and used his status to encourage others to take part in criminal conduct. For example, on March 10, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department arranged a controlled purchase of heroin from Wigfall. Wigfall provided a juvenile with the heroin and directed the juvenile to make the sale. Thereafter, on March 18, 2020, Wigfall again used the same juvenile to complete the sale of a mixture of fentanyl and carfentanil. On March 19, 2020, Wigfall employed a different juvenile to complete a sale of fentanyl and heroin. On that occasion, the juvenile appeared to have a firearm in his waistband during the exchange.

Wigfall’s prior felony convictions include: Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number (2010); Possession of Heroin (2010); Sale of Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin Within 1000 Feet of a School (2014); and, Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Devise (2017). While in the North Carolina Department of Correction for these offenses, Wigfall was cited for numerous infractions.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing before U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wilmington Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

