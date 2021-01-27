Zuni: Brandon Jim and Timothy Boone Sentenced for Robbery

Two Zuni men Sentenced for Robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Brandon Jim, 35, of Zuni, New Mexico, was sentenced on Jan. 26 in federal court in Albuquerque to 11 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for robbery and aiding and abetting in Indian Country. Co-defendant Timothy Boone, 27, also of Zuni, was sentenced on July 16, 2020, in Albuquerque to 10 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for the same crime. Both men are members of the Zuni Pueblo.

Jim pleaded guilty to this offense on March 4, 2020, while Boone pleaded guilty on July 18, 2019. In their plea agreements, they admitted to using a gun and a knife to rob a minor, identified in court records as John Doe. By threat of violence, Jim and Boone took Doe’s belongings, including two cell phones, a fishing rod, a tackle box, a sweatshirt and .22 caliber ammunition. The crime was committed near Eustace Lake on the Zuni Pueblo.

The Gallup office of the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Zuni Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa Dimas prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today