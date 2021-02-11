General

Two Return Preparers Plead Guilty To Tax Fraud Conspiracy

ByEditor 4

Feb 11, 2021 , , , ,
Two Return Preparers Plead Guilty To Tax Fraud Conspiracy

Two Louisiana Return Preparers Plead Guilty To Tax Fraud Conspiracy

WASHINGTON (STL.News) Two Louisiana tax preparers pleaded guilty on February 10, 2021 to conspiracy to defraud the United States, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from January through April 2015, Morgan Antoine and Jennifer Austin conspired to file false tax returns for clients of Pelicans Income Tax and Payroll Service, a tax preparation business located in Kenner and Westwego, Louisiana.  Antoine and Austin prepared client returns reporting false income and withholdings in order to generate larger tax refunds.  In addition to preparing false returns for her clients, Antoine also filed a fraudulent personal return that claimed a false dependent. In total, Antoine and Austin caused a tax loss of more than $550,000.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance scheduled sentencing for May 26, 2021.  At sentencing, Antoine and Austin each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.  Antoine and Austin also face a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg and U.S. Attorney Strasser commended special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Jessica Kraft and William Montague of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter Guice, who are prosecuting the case.

Additional information about the Tax Division and its enforcement efforts may be found on the Division’s website.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Thaddeus Ponce pleads guilty to federal threat charge

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Tymir Wigfall Receives 10 Years in Federal Prison

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Mays Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Thaddeus Ponce pleads guilty to federal threat charge

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Tymir Wigfall Receives 10 Years in Federal Prison

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

James Mays Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4
General

Mother & daughter sentenced for income tax evasion

Feb 11, 2021 Editor 4