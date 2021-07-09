Georgia Woman And Montgomery Man Plead Guilty To Their Part In Drug Distribution Conspiracy Involving Montgomery Physician

Montgomery, AL (STL.News) Today, Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that two individuals have pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance. On July 8, 2021, Shayla Denise Moorer, 39, of Suwanee, Georgia entered her guilty plea. Last week, on June 30, 2021, Naaman Rashad Jackson, 33, from Montgomery, Alabama admitted his guilt in federal court.

Moorer’s and Jackson’s guilty pleas follow an April 2021 indictment charging them and thirteen others with conspiring to unlawfully distribute oxycodone, a Schedule II opioid controlled substance. The overall conspiracy began at an unknown date and continued through April 2020. Both Moorer and Jackson operated in the scheme with Deandre Varnel Gross, who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy. According to court records, Moorer and Jackson entered into an agreement with associates of theirs to obtain prescriptions of oxycodone from Montgomery, Alabama physician, D’livro Lemat Beauchamp, despite there being no medical reason to do so. They would then fill those prescriptions at a pharmacy. Once they had the oxycodone tablets, Moorer and Jackson would sell some or all of them to others. Often, they would receive the prescriptions without actually seeing Beauchamp. Instead, Moorer and Jackson would obtain the prescriptions from other co-conspirators.

In Moorer’s plea agreement, she admitted to first receiving a prescription as part of the scheme on or about April 18, 2014. Jackson’s agreement states his first prescription was received on or about July 3, 2013. Thereafter, they both received prescriptions for either 60 or 90 30-milligram oxycodone tablets made out to them and signed by Beauchamp approximately once a month. Moorer continued in the scheme until March of 2020 and Jackson continued until April 2020. Over the course of Moorer’s involvement, she admitted to receiving and filling 63 oxycodone prescriptions which resulted in approximately 5,100 illegally obtained tablets and a total of 153,000 milligrams of the highly addictive and abused drug. During Jackson’s participation in the scheme, he obtained 47 prescriptions for 4,230 pills, equaling 126,900 milligrams of oxycodone.

Moorer’s and Jackson’s sentencing hearings will take place on September 28, 2021 and they are both facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. The cases against the other thirteen named in the indictment are still pending.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department, with assistance from the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the United States Department of Defense Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan S. Ross and Alice S. LaCour are prosecuting the case.

