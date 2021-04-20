Two Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) Two defendants pleaded guilty to federal drug charges today before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

Travis Lee Cloninger, 30, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to an Information charging him with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Cloninger’s Wayne County home on June 5, 2019 and seized 340 grams of methamphetamine and 453 grams of heroin. Cloninger admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and heroin. Cloninger faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 19, 2021. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.

In a separate case, Tuniesia Monique Adams, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. Adams was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2017. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, on November 29, 2016 Adams transported 382 30mg oxycodone pills from Detroit to Fort Gay in Wayne County where she intended to sell the pills with the help of another individual. When Adams met with the individual, they were approached by law enforcement officers who discovered and seized the pills. Adams admitted that she intended to sell the pills and that she had made previous trips from Detroit to sell pills in Wayne County. Adams faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on July 19, 2021. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation with assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Huntington Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today