Two Oklahoma City Men to Serve for Sex Trafficking

Two Oklahoma City Men to Serve More Than Fifty Years Combined in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking of Teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY (STL.News) Yesterday, WILSON GRAMAJO-MALDONADO, 30, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to serve 27 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking, announced United States Attorney Timothy J. Downing. In a related case, on October 21, 2020, ERI LEONARDO CIFUENTES-LOPEZ, 40, of Oklahoma City, was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison related to the sex trafficking of the same children. Public records reflect both men paid to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

On August 28, 2019, Gramajo-Maldonado entered a guilty plea to one count of child sex trafficking of the two girls between June 2018 and January 18, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin sentenced Gramajo-Maldonado to 27 years in prison, to be followed with five years of supervised release. He also imposed $5,100 in special assessments and indicated restitution will be determined as a subsequent hearing. Judge Goodwin explained that Gramajo-Maldonado encountered the two children, who lived in squalor and frequently went days without food, and instead of helping them, he harmed them and forcibly raped them, in addition to paying for sex with them. The judge noted that Gramajo-Maldonado’s conduct was reprehensible.

On March 9, 2020, Cifuentes-Lopez entered a guilty plea to all three counts of an Indictment against him. Counts 1 and 2 alleged Cifuentes-Lopez obtained, solicited, and patronized the two children for commercial sex acts from January 2018 to January 18, 2019. According to court documents, Eri Cifuentes-Lopez repeatedly took advantage of the two vulnerable girls in dire circumstances, exploiting their basic needs for food, shelter, and money, by giving them cash to have sex with him, including after giving them drugs. Count 3 charged Cifuentes-Lopez with illegally re-entering the United States after he was removed from the country on November 2, 2005. Cifuentes-Lopez was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations after a traffic stop on November 20, 2019, and has been in federal custody since that time. On October 21, 2020, Judge Goodwin sentenced Cifuentes-Lopez to 292 months in prison, to be followed with five years of supervised release. He also imposed $10,300 in special assessments and indicated restitution will be determined as a subsequent hearing.

Upon their release from prison, both men will be required to register as sex offenders.

These sentences are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Oklahoma City Field Division, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys K. McKenzie Anderson and Mary E. Walters prosecuted the case.

