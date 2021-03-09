Two Michigan Men Arrested After Leading Law Enforcement On A High Speed Chase From Lewiston To Dunkirk

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Donyell Williams, 26, and Johnny Greer, 20, of Michigan, were arrested and charged by criminal complaint with fleeing and evading a checkpoint operated by federal law enforcement in a motor vehicle in excess of the legal speed limit and with eluding examination and inspection by immigration officers. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on March 5, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) alerted Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Lewiston Port of Entry, that a black Jeep Commander with Ohio license plates had just fled the CBSA secondary inspection area. The driver was identified as defendant Williams, and the passenger was identified as defendant Greer. CBSA advised that after defendants arrived at their checkpoint, they were directed to a secondary inspection area and instructed to remain in the vehicle while a records check was conducted. Williams and Greer immediately drove off at a high rate of speed against traffic back through the CBSA primary lanes towards the United States. Williams then drove through a CBP truck lane number and failed to stop for inspection, at which time “port runner” protocols were initiated.

CBP Officers departed Lewiston Port of Entry in pursuit of the defendants. The black Jeep Commander was observed on the comer of Baseline Road and Staley Road on Grand Island, NY. When Officers turned their vehicle around, Williams and Greer once again fled at a high rate of speed, getting back onto the I-190 heading south. CBP continued in pursuit utilizing lights and sirens. The defendants exited the I-190 and entered the 198 and attempted to evade CBP Officers by making turns at various streets in between Buffalo State College and the Peace Bridge Port of Entry, before getting back onto I-190 south and eventually the I-90 west. During the pursuit, vehicle speeds ranged in excess of 95 to 110 mph.

On the I-90 near Dunkirk, NY, the New York State Police attempted safely to stop the vehicle utilizing tire deflating techniques. The defendants evaded that attempt, and approximately 12 miles past that point, the black Jeep Commander was found abandoned on the side of the highway. Law enforcement officers commenced a search for Williams and Greer who fled the vehicle on foot. At approximately 1:00 a.m., on March 6, 2021, defendant Williams walked out of the wooded area adjacent to the I-90 and turned himself into CBP Officers. During a search of Williams, officers recovered approximately 10 grams of suspected THC/marijuana. A few minutes after Williams was taken into custody, defendant Greer was located and taken into custody on the side of I-90 trying to flag down other vehicles.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Customs and Border Protection, under the direction of Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy, and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Jennifer H. Gottstine.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today