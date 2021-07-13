Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) Two men were sentenced to federal prison for federal gun crimes.

Jalen Chapman, 28, of Charleston, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department arrested Chapman on an outstanding warrant at a residence on Barber Drive in Charleston on or about September 29, 2018. Officers later searched the residence and seized two firearms, a .45 caliber Sig Sauer 1911 pistol and a .38 Special Taurus revolver.

Chapman admitted that the firearms belonged to him and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearms because he was previously convicted of a felony drug trafficking offense in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Officers also seized approximately 368 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 grams of cocaine base from a grill located outside the home. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani and former Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders handled the prosecution.

In a separate case, Jamaile Huey, 43, of Detroit, Michigan was sentenced to 80 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Huey will serve 3 years of supervised release upon completion of his federal prison sentence. According to court documents and statements made in court, on or about January 8, 2021, members of the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant for the person of Jamaile Huey at an apartment on Bridge Street in Huntington. During the execution of the warrant, Huey was located in the apartment and placed into custody. During a search of the apartment, a loaded Glock, model 17, 9mm pistol, was located in the nightstand in the room that Huey had been observed coming from when apprehended by the SWAT team. A loaded high-capacity magazine for the Glock pistol was also located in the same room. At the time he possessed the firearm, Huey had three previous felony convictions. The Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Courtney Cremeans and Greg McVey handled the prosecution.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department and the Huntington Police Department.

These cases were prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

