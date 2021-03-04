Two Men Indicted For Possession Of Firearms While Being Unlawfully In The United States

SAN JUAN, P.R (STL.News) On March 3, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Jorge Luis Hernández Flores and Martires Andrés Encarnación Castro with possessing firearms while being unlawfully in the United States, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the Government’s allegations, on February 22, 2021 around 1:40 AM, Jorge Luis Hernández Flores fired multiple shots from a gun while he was driving on Avenida Ramal 8 in San Juan. Nearby police intervened and recovered a Glock pistol near the car, and shell casings in the rear seat. Another Glock was found in the car between Jorge Luis Hernández Flores and the passenger, Martires Andrés Encarnación Castro, who had a fanny packing with almost 100 rounds of ammunition.

Neither Jorge Luis Hernández Flores nor Martires Andres Andrés Encarnación was present legally in the United States.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luis Valentin of the Violent Crimes and National Security Section is in charge of the prosecution of the case. Homeland Security Investigations is in charge of the investigation. If convicted, the defendants face up to ten years in prison.

An indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today