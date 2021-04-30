Two Men Indicted for Allegedly Trafficking Firearms in Chicago Area

CHICAGO (STL.News) Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Chicago for allegedly trafficking firearms.

SCOTT TREECE, 33, of Rockford, Ill., and KYLE HALL, 21, of Skokie, Ill., illegally dealt firearms in the Northern District of Illinois from November 2020 to January 2021, according to an indictment unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago. In social media postings in January, Treece offered to purchase firearms in Georgia on behalf of others and distribute the guns in the Chicago area, according to a criminal complaint against Treece previously filed in the case. In one of his social media postings, Treece allegedly posted an image of ammunition and stated, “I’m tellin y’all no bread no poles so y’all better make your minds up I already got 2 [expletive] who sent bread so.”

Treece was arrested in February after he sold a loaded handgun for $550 to a buyer who, unbeknownst to Treece, was cooperating with law enforcement, the complaint states. The transaction allegedly occurred in a retail store parking lot in Addison, Ill.

Treece and Hall pleaded not guilty today during arraignments in federal court in Chicago. Treece remains detained in federal custody, while Hall was ordered released with bond conditions.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Kristen deTineo, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jasmina Vajzovic represents the government.

The indictment charges Treece with one count of dealing firearms without a license, two counts of illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon, and one count of witness tampering. The witness tampering charge alleges that while in custody following his arrest, Treece instructed an individual not to speak to law enforcement about Treece’s alleged trafficking offenses and to tell another person to do the same.

Hall is charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license, and one count of knowingly selling and disposing a firearm to a convicted felon, Treece.

The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Witness tampering is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. The counts for illegal possession and selling a firearm to a convicted felon each carry a maximum sentence of ten years. Dealing firearms without a license is punishable by up to five years. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

