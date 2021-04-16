Two men charged with drug trafficking conspiracy

Two Maple Heights men charged with drug trafficking conspiracy

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland returned a six-count indictment charging Anthony L. Anderson, 45, and Eben D. Anderson, 38, both of Maple Heights, Ohio, with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack, fentanyl and methamphetamines in the Cleveland area.

Both Anthony and Eben Anderson are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack, fentanyl and methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition, Defendant Eben Anderson was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Stopping the flow of drugs and drug manufacturing equipment at our borders is an important part of curbing the flow of illegal drugs to and within our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “We are grateful for our law enforcement partners’ sustained efforts to combat illegal narcotics trafficking.”

“International criminal organizations working with their local contacts have once again tried to exploit U.S. borders for profit,” said Vance Callender, special agent in charge, HSI Detroit. “HSI specializes in investigating cross-border related crimes and brings unique national and international resources to bear against these types of offenders.”

Court records state that in January of 2021, a parcel was intercepted and searched by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that was allegedly found to contain two pill press die sets. The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint states that the importation of pill press die sets is prohibited as they are considered drug paraphernalia. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Cleveland was subsequently contacted by the CBP, and a controlled delivery of the parcel was arranged and executed.

After the controlled delivery was executed, law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at the address and located both Defendants inside the residence. A search of the home was conducted, and officers recovered approximately 1.34 kilograms of cocaine, 136 grams of fentanyl, 324 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a high-speed pill press, pill press dies, bulk currency and five firearms.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, Defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including Defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, Defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick P. Burke.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today