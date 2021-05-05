  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
General

Two Men Charged Federally With 2015 Cold-Case Murder

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

May 5, 2021 , Jordan Wimberly, Julie Garcia, Ryan Carter, US Department of Justice
Two Men Charged Federally With 2015 Cold-Case Murder

Two Cincinnati men charged federally with 2015 cold-case murder

CINCINNATI (STL.News) A federal grand jury has charged two Cincinnati men with using a firearm to commit a murder during the commission of a crime of violence.

Jordan Wimberly, 32, and Ryan Carter, 28, allegedly killed Lerois Harris during a robbery on January 29, 2015.

Wimberly was transferred into federal custody from state incarceration on March 12, 2021; on March 18, 2021, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie K. Bowman ordered him detained pending trial. Agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Cincinnati Police officers arrested Carter yesterday.  He appeared in federal court at 1:30pm today, and his case was unsealed at that time.

A conviction for killing someone with a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and is punishable by up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Roland Herndon, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac announced the charges.  Assistant United States Attorneys Ashley N. Brucato and Julie D. Garcia are representing the United States in this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
Harshe Shende Pleads Guilty to Failure to Pay Over to the IRS
May 5, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Seabrook: Thomas McGrath Plea Guilty to Making False Statements
May 5, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
California: Luis Aponte Sentenced for Role in Drug Conspiracy
May 5, 2021 Waqar Nawaz