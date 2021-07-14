Two Louisiana Men Sentenced in Federal Court for Excavating Arrowheads in Kisatchie National Forest

LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) Tony Fee, 49, and James Carroll, 35, both of Pitkin, Louisiana, have been sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to three (3) years of probation, with mandatory and special conditions, for unlawfully removing and damaging archeological resources at Kisatchie National Forest, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

A special condition imposed by Judge Cain prohibited Fee and Carroll from entering or using the Kisatchie National Forest during their term of probation. The defendants were also ordered to pay $5,676.56 in restitution to the United States Department of Agriculture Forestry Service.

Evidence presented in court revealed that from October 2017 through June 2018, Fee and Carroll conducted unauthorized excavation on public land in the Kisatchie National Forest, doing so in an effort to uncover Native American artifacts, such as arrowheads. On June 1, 2018, Fee and Carroll traveled to their established dig-site, and conducted further excavation and uncovered various Native American artifacts, including arrowheads and some chips of Native American tools or utensils.

The excavation site in question was designated by the United States government as a known Archeological Site, and, at all times, Carroll and Fee lacked the necessary permits to conduct the excavation activities. The cost of restoration and repair to the site totaled $5,676.56.

The United States Forest Service conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorneys John W. Nickel and T. Forrest Phillips prosecuted the case.

