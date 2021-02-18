General

Two Individuals Indicted For Trafficking Firearms

Two Individuals Indicted For Trafficking Firearms From Florida

SAN JUAN, P.R (STL.News) On February 17, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Edsel Samuel Torres-Cancel and Yomisheika Marie Morales-Rivera with illegally trafficking in firearms and receiving guns from out of state, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

According to the indictment, Edsel Samuel Torres-Cancel and Yomisheika Marie Morales-Rivera were members of a conspiracy that wired money to Orlando, Florida, in 2020 and 2021, and illegally received firearms in Puerto Rico, where the guns were then sold without a license.  In February 2021, federal agents intercepted a package sent from Florida to the defendants’ residence containing six Glock pistols and seventeen pistol magazines.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanette Collazo of the Violent Crimes and National Security Section is in charge of the prosecution of the case.  Homeland Security Investigations and United States Postal Inspectors are in charge of the investigation.  If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison.

An indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt.  A defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

