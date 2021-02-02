Two FBI Special Agents Killed and Three Wounded Serving a Warrant in Sunrise, Florida

Anchorage (STL.News) This morning FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in the line of duty and three other agents were wounded while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida.

U. S. Attorney Bryan Schroder issued the following statement:

“We honor the lives of Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, killed this morning in Sunrise, Florida. We also hope for a full recovery of the three agents that were injured. These agents were serving a court-ordered search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children. Protecting those who cannot protect themselves, especially children, is one of the most sacred responsibilities in law enforcement. These agents died and were injured fulfilling that duty. Let this also be a stark reminder of the dangers all law enforcement officers face every day. They risk their lives to protect us, and I remain grateful for that sacrifice.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today