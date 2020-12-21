Two Defendants Arrested For Multiple Crimes

Two Defendants Arrested Following Armed Home Invasion and Kidnapping

FORT LAUDERDALE (STL.News) On December 16-17, 2020, Kejuan Brandon Campbell, 26, Tamarac, Florida, and Dionte Alexander-Wilcox, 24, Miramar, Florida, were arrested for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap pursuant to a criminal complaint, announced U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the FBI’s Miami Field Office, and Special Agent in Charge Robert Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the criminal complaint, Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox, and another individual forcefully gained entry into the residence of the two victims, brandishing firearms and threatening to kill them if they did not provide them with twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00) in United States currency. After multiple failed attempts to obtain the money through Cash App, Campbell forced the female to travel with him to multiple businesses in order to cash checks or withdraw money from the victim’s debit card; however, when Campbell could not get the requisite amount of money, he, Alexander-Wilcox, and the other individual spent the night at the victims’ residence, eating their food and drinking their liquor.

During the evening, Alexander-Wilcox sexually assaulted one of the victims at gunpoint. The next day, after forcing the victims to increase their withdrawal limit, Campbell took one of the victims to multiple banks to withdraw over $20,000.00 in cash while Alexander-Wilcox and the other individual remained at the victims’ residence and held the other victim at gunpoint. After obtaining the money, Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox, and the other individual departed from the scene and recorded themselves counting the large stacks of money.

During the course of its investigation, law enforcement recovered forensic evidence linking Campbell, Alexander-Wilcox, and the other individual to the scene of the home invasion, video surveillance and other documents of Campbell with one of the victims, and one of the firearms used during the home invasion through the use of trained canines.

The criminal complaint is only an allegation. Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox are innocent until such time that they are proven guilty. If convicted, both Campbell and Alexander-Wilcox face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a term of supervised release of up to 5 years.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the investigatory efforts of the FBI, the FBI Miami Violent Crime Task Force, ATF, Miramar Police Department, U.S. Marshal Service, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill Police Department in this matter. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ajay Alexander.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today