Two Charged with Kidnapping, Murder of Massachusetts Man

Two Charged with Kidnapping and Murder of Massachusetts Man Whose Body was found in Hartford

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a Massachusetts man whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Hartford on December 26. BRANDON BATISTE, also known as “B,” 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and CALVIN ROBERSON, also known as “Cutty,” 38, of Waterbury, were arrested yesterday on federal criminal complaints charging each with kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnaping, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Batiste was arrested in Athens, Georgia, and Roberson was arrested in Waterbury. Both are detained.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on December 26, 2020, Hartford police and fire personnel responded to Shultas Place in Hartford where a black 2010 Acura was engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, investigators discovered a male body in the rear of the vehicle. The victim was subsequently identified as Francisco Roman, Jr., 28, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. He had suffered several gunshot wounds, which the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined as his cause of death.

It is alleged that Batiste and Roberson kidnapped Roman in Massachusetts on December 24, 2020, killed Roman, and attempted to dispose of his body in Hartford.

If convicted of the charges, the defendants face a maximum term of imprisonment of life, or death if the government seeks the death penalty in this matter.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, FBI’s Springfield Gang Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County (Mass.) District Attorney’s Office, Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, Chicopee Police Department and Springfield Police Department, with the assistance of the Waterbury Police Department and the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian P. Leaming and Angel M. Krull.

U.S. Attorney Durham thanked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts for their assistance in this matter.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today