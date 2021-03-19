Two Charged to Distribute Fentanyl and Cocaine

Albany and Bronx Men Charged with Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl and Cocaine

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Ramion Burt, age 44, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, aka “Marion Framton III,” age 41, of the Bronx, New York, were charged yesterday with conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett; and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

An indictment returned yesterday alleges that Burt and Frampton conspired to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl, and cocaine, and possessed over 40 grams of fentanyl, and cocaine, with intent to distribute in Greene County on February 26, 2021. The indictment also alleges that Burt has two prior serious drug felony convictions and that Frampton has a prior serious drug felony conviction and a prior serious violent felony conviction.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burt and Frampton were arrested by the New York State Police in Catskill, New York, on February 26, 2021, and charged by federal complaint on March 4, 2021. They appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart on March 10, 2021, and were ordered detained pending trial.

If convicted, Burt and Frampton each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison, and a post-imprisonment supervised release term of at least 8 years and up to life.

This case is being investigated by the New York State Police and FBI, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today