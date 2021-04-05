Two Brothers, Including Self-Identified Proud Boy, Charged and Ordered Detained for Crimes Related to U.S. Capitol Breach

Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein remain held without bond pending trial

Note: A full copy of the indictment can be viewed here.

WASHINGTON (STL.News) Thursday, a member of the Proud Boys and his brother were ordered to be held without bond, after being formally charged last month in federal court in the District of Columbia for conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, among other charges.

Matthew Leland Klein, 24, and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein, 21, both of Oregon, were indicted in federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

According to court documents, Jonathanpeter Klein is a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a group that describes themselves as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.” Matthew Klein is the brother of Jonathanpeter Klein.

As alleged, Matthew Klein assisted members of the crowd with using a police barricade to climb a wall and gain access to an external stairwell leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol. At 2:16 p.m. on Jan. 6, Jonathanpeter Klein entered the Capitol building on the northwest side with his brother entering shortly after through the same door at 2:18 p.m.

After exiting the building, the brothers worked together to forcibly open a secured door on the Capitol’s north side, with federal officers visible on the other side, causing damage to the building in excess of $1,000. When the officers responded to the violent entry, Matthew Klein put on protective goggles and advanced toward the officers waving a flag affixed to a pole in order to interfere with law enforcement’s efforts.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois and the District of Oregon. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Portland Field Offices.

The charges contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

