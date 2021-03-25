Two Austinites Indicted with Transporting Illegal Aliens Resulting in Death

(STL.News) In Del Rio, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging two Austinites for their alleged roles in transporting illegal aliens from Del Rio to Austin resulting in the death of an illegal alien, announced U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden, San Antonio Division.

The four-count indictment returned yesterday afternoon charges 18-year-old Bianca Michelle Trujillo-Lopez and 28-year-old Isidro Rodriguez Jr. with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death; one count of transporting an illegal alien resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury; and one count of transporting an illegal alien resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court records allege that on March 4, 2021, the defendants were traveling on FM 2523 near Del Rio when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop them for speeding. The driver, Trujillo-Lopez, tried to outrun the trooper, at times reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour. She ultimately lost control of her vehicle and rolled it multiple times after missing a curve on the road. One illegal alien died after being ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. Two illegal aliens were transported to San Antonio area hospitals with multiple injuries. Another illegal alien sustained minor injuries.

The defendants face up to life in federal prison upon conviction of charges alleging death as a result and up to 20 years in federal prison upon conviction of charges alleging serious bodily injury as a result. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Collis White ordered that Rodriguez remain in federal custody pending trial. Trujillo-Lopez remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for tomorrow morning before Judge White in Del Rio.

HSI, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety, conducted this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Kam is prosecuting this case.

An indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today