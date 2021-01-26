Two Akron-area men charged For Multiple Crimes

Two Akron-area men charged with intent to distribute approximately 10,000 THC vape cartridges and psilocin in Northern Ohio

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced today that a four-count indictment charging Gage Predojev, age 22, and Justin Duma, age 22, both of Akron, Ohio, with drug trafficking and firearm offenses was unsealed following the arrest of the defendants.

Gage Predojev was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances (THC) and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Justin Duma was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances (psilocin) and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In September of 2019, it is alleged that defendant Predojev drove from Michigan to Cleveland, Ohio, with approximately 10,000 THC vape cartridges in his vehicle. Defendant Predojev allegedly intended to distribute the vape cartridges in the Northern District of Ohio.

In October 2019, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the Akron-area residence of defendants Predojev and Duma and seized various controlled substances, including THC vape cartridges and 400+ grams of psychedelic mushrooms (psilocin); several firearms and ammunition; and $18,432.00 in cash.

Defendant Predojev is prohibited from owning a firearm due to previous convictions of drug trafficking in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

This case was investigated by the FDA – Office of Criminal Investigations in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Commission Major Crimes Task Force which consists of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, FDA-OCI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Aaron P. Howell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today