Two Aiken Residents Each Sentenced on Meth Charges

Two Aiken Residents Each Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that Casey C. Kohler, 36, and Anna E. Mason, 28, both of Aiken County, were each sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court established that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington, co-defendants in the case. Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin for Evans and Brockington. Some of the individuals charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drugs throughout the state. Both Kohler and Mason were involved in purchasing and distributing methamphetamine in the Aiken County area for Evans. Mason was also involved in collecting money owed on drug debts and forwarding the money to others on Evans’s behalf.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Kohler to 100 months in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. Mason was also sentenced to 100 months in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by agents of the DEA and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today