Turlock: Fernando Valencia Sentenced on Gun Charge

Mexican National, Fernando Valencia Residing in Turlock Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison on Gun Charge

FRESNO, CA (STL.News) Fernando Valencia, 31, of Turlock, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30, 2019, Valencia was in possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle in Turlock. He was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including a violent assault, and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. At the time of Valencia’s arrest, he was on federal probation in the Southern District of California following a 2014 conviction.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Turlock Police Department, and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Schuh prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

