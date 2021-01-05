Tulsa: Thomas Lawrence Dean Sentenced for Bank Robberies

Tulsa Man, Thomas Lawrence Dean Sentenced for Bank Robberies

(STL.News) A man who robbed two Tulsa banks, claiming to have a bomb and firearms, was sentenced today in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Thomas Lawrence Dean, 52, of Tulsa, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for two counts of bank robbery using a dangerous weapon, conveying false information on hoaxes, and being a felon in possession of a .38 Special revolver and associated ammunition. Further, restitution is mandatory to IBC Bank in the amount of $1,448.00.

“Thomas Dean earned every day of this twelve-year sentence when he used the threat of bombs and guns to rob two banks, even going so far as to create a fake explosive device. Moreover, the note he passed to the teller was just as scary as he threatened a ‘killing spree,’” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Thank goodness for the swift response of the Tulsa Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Their joint investigation paired with the prosecutorial efforts of Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Raley achieved this just result and accountability for this criminal.”

In his plea agreement, Dean admitted to robbing an International Bank of Commerce (IBC) on July 1, 2019. Dean stated that he disguised himself and carried a black bag containing an apparatus that looked like an explosive device. According to court documents, Dean approached a teller and handed her a note demanding money. In the note, Dean indicated that he was in possession of a bomb and firearm. He left the bank with a total of $500 then discarded the black bag with the fake explosive device and two BB guns inside.

On July 10, 2019, Dean also robbed an Arvest Bank, handing the teller a note that stated, “This is a robbery….Don’t make this a killing spree.” Dean also indicated in the note that he had a firearm. The defendant left the bank with $1,250 but was later located by Tulsa Police Officers.

The Tulsa Police Department and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert T. Raley prosecuted the case. AUSA Raley is the National Security Anti-Terrorism (ATAC) Prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

