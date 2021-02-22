General

Tulsa: James Michael Sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter

Tulsa Man, James Michael Landry Sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter

(STL.News) A Tulsa man was sentenced today for voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country after he shot and killed a woman in Philpott Park on July 10, 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced James Michael Landry, 29, to 87 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

“One of the very first cases we opened after the McGirt decision has come to a just conclusion in my last week as U.S. Attorney.  Michael Landry is headed to federal prison for killing Crystal Bradley at Tulsa’s Philpott Park.  This prosecution is the result of cooperation among state, federal, and tribal entities in pursuit of a common goal- justice,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.  “I also understand that there is no amount of prison time that can replace the loss of life.  My heart goes out to the family of Crystal Bradley as they continue to grieve her tragic loss.”

In his November plea agreement, Landry admitted that on July 10, 2020 without malice, but upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion, he unlawfully shot and killed Crystal Bradley.  The victim was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

The FBI, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan M. Roberts prosecuted the case.

