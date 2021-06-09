Tulsa: DuJuan Reed Convicted for Violent Assault

Tulsa Man, Terrance DuJuan Reed Convicted for Violent Assault on Former Intimate Partner

(STL.News) A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for assaulting and strangling his former intimate partner, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Terrance DuJuan Reed, 29, pleaded guilty to assault of an intimate partner by strangling, suffocating, or attempting to strangle or suffocate in Indian Country. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2021.

According to the complaint and accompanying affidavit initially filed in the case, Reed asked for a ride on Feb. 16, 2020. During the car ride, Reed began yelling at and questioning the victim about a recent trip she took with friends, and once they arrived at his destination, he demanded to check her text messages. Following the victim’s refusal to hand over her cell phone, Reed punched the victim, dragged her from the car and began to strangle the victim with his hands. He then placed his arm around her throat and neck and strangled her until she passed out. He continued his violent attack by punching the victim in the head, eyes and mouth. Upon regaining consciousness, she attempted to call 911 for help, but Reed took her cell phone and fled the scene.

The victim drove herself to a family member’s home to receive help, 911 was called, and emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital for care.

Reed was located and arrested by Tulsa Police officers on Feb.17, 2020.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cymetra M. Williams is prosecuting the case. Ms. Williams is a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey. She volunteered to assist prosecution efforts here in the Northern District of Oklahoma due to increased jurisdictional responsibilities regarding crimes involving Native American victims or defendants and that occur within the Muscogee and Cherokee Nation reservations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today