Tulsa: Christopher Jeremy McConnell Sentenced for Wire Fraud

Tulsa Man, Christopher Jeremy McConnell Sentenced for Wire Fraud

(STL.News) A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court this afternoon for a wire fraud scheme in which he conned a coworker out of more than $90,000, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Christopher Jeremy McConnell, 35, was sentenced to five years of probation with eight months home confinement by Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell. Further, McConnell will be required to pay $90,440.49 to the victim, which is equivalent to the monetary loss the victim incurred due to McConnell’s criminal activity.

“Christopher McConnell made shimmering promises about silver and gold. His promises were empty, but his fraudulent intent was all too real. He defrauded his victim out of more than $90,000 of her hard earned money,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “McConnell must now pay back that which he stole and make the victim whole again. I commend the FBI for their investigation into this deceitful scheme.”

In his plea agreement, McConnell admitted that from November 2016 to July 2017 he befriended the victim, who was a coworker. He stated that he learned of an investment account that the victim held and he fraudulently persuaded her to transfer her investment funds to his account, promising her that he could manage her funds and invest them in “Euro-Dollars” and silver and gold for her benefit. However, McConnell stated that instead of investing the funds the victim transferred to him, he spent the money almost entirely on personal expenditures, including food, retail items, travel, and personal investment, all without the victim’s knowledge.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today