Troy: Gary Hunsche Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraude

Troy Businessman, Gary Hunsche Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraude

TROY, IL (STL.News) A Troy, Illinois businessman has entered a guilty plea on a charge that he willfully

failed to pay millions in federal payroll taxes. Gary Hunsche, 54, admitted in federal court today

that he committed the offense while serving as the owner-operator of a Troy-based staffing company

called Unique Personnel Consultants.

“Business owners have a responsibility to withhold federal income taxes for their employees and

then remit those taxes to the Internal Revenue Service,” said David Talcott, Acting Special Agent

in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office. “Investigations

of employment tax fraud is one of the priorities for IRS CI special agents, and those

individuals who cheat their employees and other honest taxpayers will be investigated and

prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to court records, from 2014-2016, Hunsche properly withheld over $8 million in federal

taxes from the paychecks of roughly 3,000 to 5,000 employees, most of whom were hired out to

clients as temporary workers. But rather than paying the full amount to the IRS, Hunsche kept over

$4 million of it for himself. As part of his plea, Hunsche acknowledged using a portion of the

unpaid taxes on his own residence, including landscaping work, a barn with a full-size indoor

basketball court, and partial construction of a new home.

Hunsche is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17, 2021 and faces up to five years in prison. United

States District Judge Staci M. Yandle will determine the sentence after considering the U.S.

Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

IRS Criminal Investigation agents conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Norman R. Smith and Luke Weissler are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today