Troy: Gary Hunsche Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraude

Troy Businessman, Gary Hunsche Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraude
TROY, IL (STL.News) A Troy, Illinois businessman has entered a guilty plea on a charge that he willfully
failed to pay millions in federal payroll taxes. Gary Hunsche, 54, admitted in federal court today
that he committed the offense while serving as the owner-operator of a Troy-based staffing company
called Unique Personnel Consultants.
“Business owners have a responsibility to withhold federal income taxes for their employees and
then remit those taxes to the Internal Revenue Service,” said David Talcott, Acting Special Agent
in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office. “Investigations
of employment tax fraud is one of the priorities for IRS CI special agents, and those
individuals who cheat their employees and other honest taxpayers will be investigated and
prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
According to court records, from 2014-2016, Hunsche properly withheld over $8 million in federal
taxes from the paychecks of roughly 3,000 to 5,000 employees, most of whom were hired out to
clients as temporary workers. But rather than paying the full amount to the IRS, Hunsche kept over
$4 million of it for himself. As part of his plea, Hunsche acknowledged using a portion of the
unpaid taxes on his own residence, including landscaping work, a barn with a full-size indoor
basketball court, and partial construction of a new home.
Hunsche is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17, 2021 and faces up to five years in prison. United
States District Judge Staci M. Yandle will determine the sentence after considering the U.S.
Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
IRS Criminal Investigation agents conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Norman R. Smith and Luke Weissler are prosecuting the case.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today