Troy: Frankie Rios Charged to Distribute Cocaine

Troy Man, Frankie Rios Charged for Intending to Distribute Cocaine

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Frankie Rios, age 40, of Troy, New York, was ordered detained yesterday after being arrested on Monday and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Rios appeared yesterday before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel and was ordered detained pending further proceedings. The charge in the complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charge filed against Rios carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the ATF and Troy Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.

