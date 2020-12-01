Troy: Dyshawn Fisher Sentenced on Drug and Gun Convictions

Troy Man, Dyshawn Fisher Sentenced to 75 Months on Drug and Gun Convictions

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Dyshawn Fisher, age 25, of Troy, New York, was sentenced last week to 75 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute marijuana, possessing a firearm as a felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent in Charge Thomas F. Relford of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Fisher, who has a prior felony conviction for attempted burglary, admitted that on June 5, 2018, while distributing marijuana out of a residence in Troy, he fired multiple shots down the street in order to protect his marijuana distribution operation. Fisher further admitted to possessing and intending to sell the marijuana that was recovered from inside the residence.

Senior United States District Judge Gary L. Sharpe also sentenced Fisher to a 5-year term of supervised release, to begin following his term of imprisonment.

This case was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

