Trent Shores Announces the Hiring of Lieutenant Chris Witt

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores Announces the Hiring of Retired Tulsa Police Lieutenant Chris Witt as Law Enforcement Coordinator

(STL.News) United States Attorney Trent Shores today announced the hiring of retired Tulsa Police Lieutenant Chris Witt as Law Enforcement Coordinator (LEC) for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In his position, Witt will act as a liaison between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement throughout the Northern District of Oklahoma. The LEC further builds relationships within the community and promotes communication, engagement, and understanding of Department of Justice initiatives, law enforcement considerations, and crime prevention opportunities.

“Now more than ever, strong partnerships between the community and law enforcement are crucial to ensuring justice is experienced by every neighborhood in every community,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “I am proud to bring to my team Chris Witt, an experienced law enforcement officer and United States Marine Corps veteran. Chris understands the meaning of service to country and community, and that makes him a great fit as our Law Enforcement Coordinator. In his capacity as Coordinator, Chris will actively engage with the community and law enforcement in order to build partnerships, trust, and understanding. He will also help enhance communication and coordination between my office and all our law enforcement partners.”

Witt comes to the U.S. Attorney’s Office with 38 years of law enforcement experience. Witt spent his first four years at the Bartlesville Police Department then joined the Tulsa Police Department where he retired Jan. 3, 2021. He most recently led the Special Events Unit in charge of security, logistics, and traffic control during parades, marathons, rallies and protests. Previously, he served on the Gang Unit, SWAT Team, Repeat Offender Unit, Child Crisis Unit, Fugitive Warrants, and acted as an instructor at the Police Academy. He has further taught SWAT tactics nationally as a member of the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA).

Witt is also proud to have served on the Tulsa Police Department’s Honor Guard for 33 years and led the team for 21 of those years. The team conducts honors at funerals for active and retired officers who have passed away. Witt described one of his greatest honors as presenting the flag of the United States to the families of fallen officers.

Witt is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps (active duty) and U.S. Army Reserve, with a combined total of 10 years of service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today