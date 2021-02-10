Trent Shores Announces Resignation End of February

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores Announces Resignation Effective End of February

TULSA, OA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced that he will resign as chief law enforcement officer for the Northern District of Oklahoma at the end of February.

“ I tendered to the President my resignation as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, effective February 28, 2021. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our great nation and the citizens of northeastern Oklahoma in this capacity. After eighteen years with the United States Department of Justice, I know that my family and I can sleep well at night knowing that the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and their law enforcement partners are on the job. It is beyond rewarding to know that I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the betterment and well-being of our community –the very same community in which I grew up as a child and where my wife and I have chosen to raise our family.

I want to thank Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford for their support and confidence in me to lead this office when they recommended me as a nominee for the position. I am grateful to Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Barr for their trust in my abilities and for their attentions to improving public safety in Indian Country, especially to advance awareness of and provide resources to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous persons. Most of all, I am deeply appreciative of the men and women of this United States Attorney’s Office who, day in and day out, carry forth the mission of the Justice Department. This diverse and dedicated team pursues truth and justice and advances the rule of law. They do what is right even when that is not convenient or easy. Their work enables the rest of us to enjoy our unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. For that, they have my enduring respect and sincere appreciation.”

