Travel of Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Ambassador J. Peter

(STL.News) U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Ambassador J. Peter Pham will travel to Accra, Ghana from January 5 – 8, 2021. Ambassador Pham will lead the Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7. The delegation will include United States Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan.
In addition to inauguration-related events, Ambassador Pham will participate in bilateral meetings with senior Government of Ghana officials and civil society where he will reaffirm the strong U.S.-Ghana partnership in the areas of regional peace and security, economic development, and democratic governance.
